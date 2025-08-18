EA Guzman shares funny first-night story with Shaira Diaz

Newlyweds EA Guzman and Shaira Diaz are proving that laughter truly is part of love.

During his guesting on Unang Hirit, where Shaira is a cohost, EA candidly shared a lighthearted story about their first night as husband and wife. When anchor Arnold Clavio asked how married life has been so far, the actor admitted with a grin:

“Ako, magiging honest ako ah, pero grabe ang ngiti ko talaga. Pero ’yung first night, tinulugan ako.”

The revelation sparked laughter from the hosts, though EA quickly explained that he understood since Shaira had woken up very early that day.

The couple, who were together for 12 years before tying the knot, also revealed that they had decided to wait until marriage before becoming intimate—making their story even more relatable and endearing to fans.