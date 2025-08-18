DoJ exec named Santiago replacement

Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres takes over as head of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) following the sudden resignation of Jaime Santiago, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said yesterday.

The announcement was made in a press briefing by DoJ spokesperson Mico Clavano IV who said Andres knows the investigation agency’s functions as he heads the department’s law enforcement cluster, which includes the NBI.

Andres will be acting NBI director until a replacement for Santiago is found, Clavano indicated.

“Well, we are floating names from the cluster the NBI is under. The NBI under the DoJ falls under the law enforcement cluster. That is why the head of the law enforcement cluster, Usec Jesse Andres, becomes the acting NBI director,” Clavano explained.

He said that Santiago, who came from outside the bureau, brought a proactive leadership style but faced resistance from some officials in the agency.

Strong leadership

“It’s a matter of discipline in the NBI which, as the country’s premier law enforcement agency, demands a strong leadership,” Clavano said, adding, “Director Jimmy had many initiatives, but naturally there were those who did not agree with his approach.”

On the other hand, Clavano said, Santiago had the trust and confidence of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla since he was a man of principle, a man who executed the instructions of the President and the Secretary to the letter.

“He knew how to report and update the Secretary. Things moved faster at the NBI with Director Jimmy Santiago,” Clavano said.

“All we want is a better and more professional NBI. Whoever will be appointed permanently should continue the reforms Director Jimmy started, but with more flexibility and smoother handling,” he said.

In his resignation statement, Santiago described his departure as a “win-win situation” for both himself and the bureau.

Clavano stressed that Santiago’s resignation should not be seen as politically motivated, adding that Santiago thought it more prudent to resign rather than allow disagreements to besmirch his name or the institution’s.

He said the DoJ intends to build on the reforms Santiago initiated.