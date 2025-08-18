Diplomatic approach vs China maintained

The government emphasized its continued commitment to diplomacy in its bilateral engagement with China, reaffirming the President’s directive to pursue peaceful solutions amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Speaking at the 2nd Quarter National Maritime Council briefing on Monday, Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ambassador Angelica Escalona, stressed the government remains focused on constructive engagement and dialogue, while safeguarding national interests.

“Regarding our bilateral dialogue with China, we are looking at the existing platform for discussing all these important matters,” Escolona told reporters, when asked if the government sees another “provisional agreement” with China to ease the tension in the disputed Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

“Again, the instruction to us is that we continue diplomacy in dialogues and we keep lines of open communication with China, aligned with the President’s order to manage the issue in a peaceful manner,” she said.

Meanwhile, Escolona said the Philippines has lodged 35 diplomatic protests against China so far this year, as maritime tensions in the West Philippine Sea continue to escalate.

The protests, submitted to the Chinese Embassy in Manila, cover a range of incidents involving what Philippine officials described as harassment and aggressive maneuvers by Chinese maritime and military assets within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

However, Escalona clarified that this number does not include protests over a series of alarming incidents that occurred last week near Bajo de Masinloc.

Dangerous confrontations

On 11 August, a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel and a warship of the People’s Liberation Army Navy collided while pursuing the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Suluan in waters near the disputed shoal. The CCG ship sustained heavy damage, rendering it unseaworthy. The Chinese government has yet to release any information on casualties.