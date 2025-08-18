Dina Bonnevie reveals Kazel Kinouchi's marital status

Dina Bonnevie unwittingly revealed the status of her Abot Kamay na Pangarap and My Father's Wife co-star Kazel Kinouchi.

Bonnevie's accidental revelation came via a birthday greeting: "Happy Birthday to a woman I admire. She is a loving and devoted wife, a doting mother, a professional actress, and a thoughtful granddaughter."

That piqued netizens curiosity as they don't know that their Kapuso star is already married and is already a mom.

"Didn't know she's married and a mom na pala," commented one fan.

"May asawa't anak na siya? Nakakagulat naman. Akala ko dalaga pa siya (She already have a husband and a child? It's really surprising. I thought she still single)," another fan reacted.