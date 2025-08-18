Dilaw to release first full-length album 'RARARA'

After months of radio silence, Uhaw-hit makers Dilaw are back with their first-ever full-length album.

Entitled RARARA, a play on the Filipino word tara, which means “let’s go”, the 10-track album is set to arrive on 5 September 2025.

Last March, the band released FLYING KISS, a song that reflects how some breakups can be peaceful, a calm break up anthem. The release of the song and the sudden radio silence created speculations and buzz among fans about what was happening with the band. Marking their return was the release of their follow up single last 8 August.

BLACK N’ WHITE tells the story of a monotonous world transforming into vibrant colors by someone special–only to realize it was just all a daydream during a road trip.

RARARA is the band’s storytelling of their journey through the highs and lows of life, a story of perseverance, growth, and finding strength in the pursuit of happiness. From the spontaneity of newadventures in SEYP to the quiet introspection in ! (TANDANG PADAMDAM), each track invites listeners to embrace the unexpected and find beauty in life’s unpredictability. Through heartbreaks in IKAW AT AKO AY and the realization of self-worth in ALL IN, the album highlights the importance of letting go and moving forward, reminding us that true healing comes from within. Shaped by heartbreaks and driven by their determination to overcome life’s challenges,

Dilaw is taking us on a musical journey about learning, reflecting, growing, and celebrating the different paths taken, the lessons learned, and the people you meet along the way.

“Yes! May album na kami!” - Dilaw

With a desire to return to their roots, the album was written and produced in Baguio, where the band originated. The album not only reflects the origins of their musicality, but the accompanying creative photos and music videos will make you want to hop in your car and drive to enjoy the sights and sounds of cool and bustling Baguio.

Dilaw is set to have their first album concert on September 6, 2025, at Soundcheck Studios, Pasig. With opening acts like Novocrane, Kenaniah, and Kamikazee, fans are guaranteed to experience an incredible ride.