DENR halts Cebu project, suspends ECC over height rule violations

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) disclosed Monday that its Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) suspended on 15 August 2025 the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) of Fifth Avenue Property Development Corporation for “The Stria Santa Fe Project” in Poblacion, Santa Fe, Cebu, citing violations under Presidential Decree 1586 and its implementing rules and regulations.

The Santa Fe construction project, approved by the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), was permitted to build a structure with a maximum height of 10 meters, or roughly three floors, in compliance with Section 5.1.3 of DAO 2009-09, which requires high structures to be avoided to preserve the landscape profile.

Upon monitoring, the DENR and EMB Region 7 found that the project had already reached four floors, exceeding the allowable height.

Earlier, the EMB ordered Fifth Avenue Property Development Corp. to pay P270,000 for the violation, while the DENR Region 7, through CENRO Cebu City, issued three successive Notices of Violation (NOV) on July 31, September 17, and December 18, 2024.

After the firm failed to respond to the NOVs, CENRO Cebu City ordered an immediate stop on all construction activities related to the project on May 14, 2025. For failing to settle the fine, EMB Region 7 suspended ECC No. ECC-OL-R07-2022-0310, dated 18 October 2022, as amended by ECC-OL-R07-2022-0417, dated 15 December 2022, for the project.

“Any development that goes beyond the allowable limits not only breaches regulatory requirements but also risks causing damage to the environment,” EMB Director William P. Cunado emphasized.

The agency assured the public that it remains committed to enforcing environmental laws and ensuring that all development activities comply with established guidelines to protect Cebu’s natural resources.