Demi Padua's art illuminates at the National Museum

The Asian Cultural Council Philippines (ACCP), in partnership with the National Museum, is presenting “Layers and Shadows,” an exhibition featuring the works of acclaimed Filipino artist Demi Padua.
Part of ACCP’s yearlong celebration of its 25th anniversary, the exhibition not only highlights Padua’s artistry but also supports ACCP’s mission to foster cultural exchange and development through the ACC Philippine Fellowship Program.
The exhibition is made possible through the support of DF Art Agency, Demi Padua and The Good Hope Future Foundation, whose contributions will directly benefit the fellowship program. This initiative provides opportunities for Filipino artists, scholars and cultural practitioners to grow, collaborate internationally, and champion the country’s rich cultural heritage.
The collaboration between ACCP and the National Museum, together with advocates from the arts and business sectors, underscores the importance of cultural exchange and creative development. By supporting Filipino talent and showcasing their work on global platforms, ACCP continues to make a significant impact on the nation’s cultural landscape.
Demi Padua is widely recognized for his striking portraits and mastery of trompe l’oeil, a technique that creates an illusion of depth and realism. His works, known for their intricate layering and detail, invite viewers to look beyond surfaces and uncover deeper meanings. Over the years, Padua has exhibited extensively in the Philippines and abroad, earning recognition such as the Grand Prize at the 2013 Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Tanaw Art Competition, as well as honors from the Art Association of the Philippines, GSIS Museum, and Metrobank Art and Design Excellence Awards.
“Layers and Shadows” by Demi Padua runs from 13 to 26 August at the Sergio Osmeña Hall, National Museum of Fine Arts, and is open to the public.