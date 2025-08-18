Davison faith gets rewarded

Savi Davison’s unwavering faith finally got its reward when PLDT formally secured its first title in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) late Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Filipino-Canadian spiker was at the firing end when the High Speed Hitters foiled a Chery Tiggo fightback en route to booking a thrilling 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 24-26, 15-8 victory in the heart-stopping one-game finale of the PVL On Tour.

Davison fired a team-high 23 points with nine receptions to power the PLDT franchise to its first-ever title since joining the defunct Philippine Superliga as Smart Prepaid Giga Hitters in 2018.

“I’ve been saying this. I’ve been saying from every angle that we’re a threat. I’m telling you, in practice, in games, I cannot believe the girls that show up,’” the 26-year-old Davison said.

“I’ve said this before, but I think we have some of the best athletes in our gym, and I’m just so glad to be a part of it. They make me better every day, and I just hope that I can do the same.”

Davison said she was proud seeing other Filipino-foreign aces like Brooke Van Sickle and MJ Phillips lift the PVL trophy for Petro Gazz. She, however, didn’t feel envious, knowing that her time to win the title with PLDT would come sooner than expected.

She said she never lost faith in the High Speed Hitters, knowing that the group of Mika Reyes, Kim Fajardo, Majoy Baron and Erika Santos has what it takes to emerge victorious in the country’s top professional league.

“PLDT was here way before I got here. I’m just glad to be in the position where I can contribute. I wasn’t added to the team to turn a switch,” Davison said.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Why PLDT?’ but I can’t say anything else.”

“I’m so glad and it’s either PLDT or nothing for me. I’m just glad to find a family here. I’m glad to call these people my support and receive love and give love to them. I’m just glad I was with this group.”

“I mean, I couldn’t imagine this with any other group, any other teammates, coaches, supporting staff. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”