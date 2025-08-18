SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (19 August 2025)
Published on

RAT

Love: Do not say “I love you” first; they might not be human, or you might not be sincere with them.

Health: Eat something warm, and avoid cold food, especially at night.

Career: Organize your documents; do not let others open them.

Wealth: Do not throw away your old wallet; have it blessed first before replacing it.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Have your bedroom cleansed, especially if you hear things you cannot see.

OX

Love: You do not need to force yourself on someone who repeatedly turns you away.

Health: Rinse your palms with salt before sleeping to remove carried fatigue.

Career: Avoid off-topic chats while working, as not only are people listening.

Wealth: Keep a lucky charm with a mantra or prayer from Master Hanz.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Place a salt bowl under your work desk.

TIGER

Love: If they get lost in the dark, do not follow them, or you might both not return.

Health: Soak your feet in salt water and add oil with eucalyptus.

Career: Quiet but effective, the real ace does not need to make noise.

Wealth: Avoid buying jewelry or new gadgets during Ghost Month.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.

RABBIT
Love: Avoid flirting online; someone you do not know or of a different kind might slip in.

Health: Eat fruits and vegetables, and do not let your immune system drop.

Career: Avoid holding on to grudges; they will slow down your workflow.

Wealth: Reduce borrowing money, especially from those who are untrustworthy.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have your living room and bedroom cleaned to restore peaceful energy flow.

DRAGON
Love: If they cannot stand by their word, do not revive it again.

Health: Have dinner early, do not sleep full.

Career: Organize your desk; clutter invites opposing energy.

Wealth: Do not put your salary in an old and damaged wallet.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Organize your altar.

SNAKE

Love: When they are silent, listen, but do not make noise just to get noticed.

Health: Drink herbal tea and reduce salt.

Career: Someone wants to cause trouble, stay calm and pray.

Wealth: Do not show your shopping haul; envy spreads quickly.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 9

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet.

HORSE

Love: If they cannot admit, they are not ready; do not pull them into the light.

Health: Eat leafy vegetables to cleanse the body.

Career: Reconnect with your former mentor, guidance will return.

Wealth: Avoid moving money around; keep funds in one place.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.

GOAT

Love: Sometimes, ghosting is a blessing; avoid reviving what has been left.

Health: Avoid alcohol and excessive energy drinks, and rest instead.

Career: Use incense while working for added protection.

Wealth: Keep a coin pouch and do not let anyone hold it.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.

MONKEY

Love: They might not be human, or they might not be real. Be careful with pretenders.

Health: Eat soup, avoid instant noodles.

Career: Do not enter a new contract; delay it first.

Wealth: Do not talk about your money in a group chat.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 nn

Color: Tan

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.

ROOSTER

Love: If you are repeatedly ignored, do not broadcast your feelings anymore.

Health: Drink ginger tea or turmeric tea.

Career: Wear plain colors; less attention means fewer distractions.

Wealth: Do not show the contents of your wallet, especially in front of others.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.

DOG

Love: Not all playful flirting is innocent. Avoid love traps now.

Health: Eat fish or vegetable soup.

Career: Do not push through with expansion plans; postpone for now.

Wealth: Bless paper money using incense and prayer.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Have the area around your bed cleaned; it might not only be people waking you up.

PIG

Love: If the relationship is deafening in its silence, listen to your inner voice.

Health: Exercise for even 10 minutes to prevent a cold from penetrating.

Career: Finish the task you left behind. Ghost Month hates unfinished work.

Wealth: Arrange your lucky corner, clean it, anoint it, and bless it.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have your whole house space-cleansed if you have visitors whose presence you cannot understand.

