Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
RAT
Love: Do not say “I love you” first; they might not be human, or you might not be sincere with them.
Health: Eat something warm, and avoid cold food, especially at night.
Career: Organize your documents; do not let others open them.
Wealth: Do not throw away your old wallet; have it blessed first before replacing it.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Have your bedroom cleansed, especially if you hear things you cannot see.
OX
Love: You do not need to force yourself on someone who repeatedly turns you away.
Health: Rinse your palms with salt before sleeping to remove carried fatigue.
Career: Avoid off-topic chats while working, as not only are people listening.
Wealth: Keep a lucky charm with a mantra or prayer from Master Hanz.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Place a salt bowl under your work desk.
TIGER
Love: If they get lost in the dark, do not follow them, or you might both not return.
Health: Soak your feet in salt water and add oil with eucalyptus.
Career: Quiet but effective, the real ace does not need to make noise.
Wealth: Avoid buying jewelry or new gadgets during Ghost Month.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.
RABBIT
Love: Avoid flirting online; someone you do not know or of a different kind might slip in.
Health: Eat fruits and vegetables, and do not let your immune system drop.
Career: Avoid holding on to grudges; they will slow down your workflow.
Wealth: Reduce borrowing money, especially from those who are untrustworthy.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have your living room and bedroom cleaned to restore peaceful energy flow.
DRAGON
Love: If they cannot stand by their word, do not revive it again.
Health: Have dinner early, do not sleep full.
Career: Organize your desk; clutter invites opposing energy.
Wealth: Do not put your salary in an old and damaged wallet.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Organize your altar.
SNAKE
Love: When they are silent, listen, but do not make noise just to get noticed.
Health: Drink herbal tea and reduce salt.
Career: Someone wants to cause trouble, stay calm and pray.
Wealth: Do not show your shopping haul; envy spreads quickly.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 9
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet.
HORSE
Love: If they cannot admit, they are not ready; do not pull them into the light.
Health: Eat leafy vegetables to cleanse the body.
Career: Reconnect with your former mentor, guidance will return.
Wealth: Avoid moving money around; keep funds in one place.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.
GOAT
Love: Sometimes, ghosting is a blessing; avoid reviving what has been left.
Health: Avoid alcohol and excessive energy drinks, and rest instead.
Career: Use incense while working for added protection.
Wealth: Keep a coin pouch and do not let anyone hold it.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.
MONKEY
Love: They might not be human, or they might not be real. Be careful with pretenders.
Health: Eat soup, avoid instant noodles.
Career: Do not enter a new contract; delay it first.
Wealth: Do not talk about your money in a group chat.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 nn
Color: Tan
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.
ROOSTER
Love: If you are repeatedly ignored, do not broadcast your feelings anymore.
Health: Drink ginger tea or turmeric tea.
Career: Wear plain colors; less attention means fewer distractions.
Wealth: Do not show the contents of your wallet, especially in front of others.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.
DOG
Love: Not all playful flirting is innocent. Avoid love traps now.
Health: Eat fish or vegetable soup.
Career: Do not push through with expansion plans; postpone for now.
Wealth: Bless paper money using incense and prayer.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Have the area around your bed cleaned; it might not only be people waking you up.
PIG
Love: If the relationship is deafening in its silence, listen to your inner voice.
Health: Exercise for even 10 minutes to prevent a cold from penetrating.
Career: Finish the task you left behind. Ghost Month hates unfinished work.
Wealth: Arrange your lucky corner, clean it, anoint it, and bless it.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have your whole house space-cleansed if you have visitors whose presence you cannot understand.