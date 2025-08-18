Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not say “I love you” first; they might not be human, or you might not be sincere with them.

Health: Eat something warm, and avoid cold food, especially at night.

Career: Organize your documents; do not let others open them.

Wealth: Do not throw away your old wallet; have it blessed first before replacing it.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Have your bedroom cleansed, especially if you hear things you cannot see.