Concentrix Phl launches KALIX, free integrated health hub for employees

Concentrix Philippines, the country’s largest private employer with over 100,000 workers, has launched KALIX, an integrated health hub that provides free medical services for employees and their eligible dependents.

The facility, which opened on Wednesday at Exxa Bridgetowne, can serve about 28,000 employees — whom the company calls “game-changers” — as well as their families, including those working from home in Metro Manila.

KALIX is designed to deliver primary care, multi-specialty consultations, diagnostics, physical therapy, heart screenings, and preventive care services such as annual physical exams and executive check-ups. All services are offered at no cost to employees and do not affect their existing HMO benefits.

The name “KALIX” comes from the Filipino words kalusugan (health) and kalinga (care), combined with “ix” for intelligent experience.

“True to our culture as an organization that champions our people in everything we do, KALIX places our game-changers at the center of health and wellness,” said Amit Jagga, EVP and Chief Business Officer of Concentrix Philippines. “KALIX is more than a clinic or brand — it’s really a move to change the game in employee wellness and to use our scale as a force for good.”

The health hub is supported by a dedicated medical team — including doctors, nurses, medtechs, a drug test analyst, and a radiation technician — and a digital portal for appointment booking, results access, and medical records.

Dr. Sabrina Magtoto, Medical Director of KALIX, said the initiative integrates “ethical, compassionate and efficient care” with technology. “Every eligible game-changer or dependent who walks through our doors feels supported throughout their healthcare journey,” she said.

Hazel Banas, Concentrix Vice President for People Solutions, described KALIX as “a first-of-its-kind initiative” that addresses the financial and accessibility challenges of healthcare. “KALIX providing free, centralized, fast but personal care is empowering for everyone. It’s truly a holistic wellness initiative,” she said.

Concentrix said the launch of KALIX marks “the start of a new era of care,” blending medical expertise, innovation, and Filipino compassion to elevate workplace health and wellness.