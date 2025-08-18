Clark opens P126M road to CRK

Clark Freeport – The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has opened a P126-million newly upgraded road that will ease traffic going to and from the Clark International Airport (CRK) on 14 August 2025.

The new P126-million road will also lead to the proposed Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center and will support further development inside the said Freeport zone.

According to CDC President and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera, the completed P126-million improvement project spans Prince Balagtas Avenue, covering a 3.8-kilometer northbound stretch.

The road features a dual carriageway, sidewalks, a drainage system, curbs and gutters, a designated bike lane, streetlights, and thermoplastic road markings.

The intersection with Panday Pira Road was also reconfigured into a roundabout to improve traffic flow, particularly for trucks exiting a nearby quarry.

“This avenue leads to the Clark International Airport and the upcoming Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center,” said Devanadera.

“This is a project not only for Clark as an eco-zone, but also for the surrounding community. It supports mobility for locators, investors, residents, and visitors,” she added.

CDC Construction Management Division Manager Rogelio Magat said the work included reinforcing utility poles, relocating the 69 kV transmission line, and moving the gate of Marcos Village to prevent traffic obstruction.

An ongoing Clark North Gate project along the same avenue is also expected to enhance security at the Freeport’s entrance.

The road upgrade is seen to reduce congestion and improve accessibility for locators, workers, and nearby communities, while promoting connectivity across the area.