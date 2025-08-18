Cinemalaya announces 21st edition for 3 to 12 October

Cinemalaya announced today, 18 August, its official festival dates for the 21st edition: 3 to 12 October, with Shangri-La Plaza, Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City, as its central hub. As in previous years, the festival is expected to be screened simultaneously in other select malls, alongside its central hub at Shangri-La Plaza.

The festival has been making the rounds of different locations: the Philippine International Convention Center in 2023, Ayala Malls Manila Bay in 2024, and now Shangri-La Plaza. The Cultural Center of the Philippines, Cinemalaya’s longtime home, remains under renovation, with the CCP Main Building in Pasay City expected to welcome the festival back by 2027.

This year’s 10 full-length competition line-up offers a wide range of stories: