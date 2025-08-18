Chase for Elite spots heats up at John Hay

BAGUIO CITY — The final leg of the seven-stage ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series gets underway today at the John Hay Golf Club here, promising dramatic showdowns and emotional finishes with the last few slots to the Elite Junior Finals hanging in the balance.

With only the top four players in each division advancing to the season finale set for 7 to 10 October at The Country Club in Laguna, the race is wide open in several categories, with players closely bunched in points — setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion on this short but perilous mountain-top layout.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, watch out for Ronee Dungca, who staged a remarkable late-season charge. After missing the first four legs, she posted back-to-back victories at Riviera and Pradera Verde to tie Penelope Sy at fifth with 30 points. Another win could complete a stunning comeback and clinch her a finals berth.

Meanwhile, Mavis Espedido (45) and Winter Serapio (37) have booked their tickets in the girls’ youngest category, but several others remain in contention for final rankings that could influence team selection.

In the boys’ 7-10 group, Zach Guico and Zoji Edoc are neck-and-neck at 45 points apiece, with Asher Abad (34) and Halo Pangilinan (34) looking to fend off Kingston Ching (20), who needs a win and some luck to squeeze in.

In the boys’ 11-14 category of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., Ryuji Suzuki (42) and Vito Sarines (39) have all but secured their berths, four golfers are in a dogfight for the final two places: Jacob Casuga (35), Race Manhit (34), Zianbeau Edoc (30) and Ryuichi Tao (26).

The girls’ 11-14 bracket sees the dominant Sarines twins, Mona and Lisa, already secured of spots with 45 points each. But the final two slots are being hotly contested by Kendra Garingalao (32), Alexie Gabi (26), and a duo tied at 22 — Eliana Dumalaog and Marqaela Dy.

In the girls’ 15-18, Rafa Anciano (45) and Levonne Talion (39) are safely through, but Chloe Rada (32), Tiffany Bernardino (30) and Angelica Bañez (20) are locked in a heated race for the last two spots. With no room for error, expect strategic play and emotional resilience to come into play.

In the boys’ premier division, Jose Carlos Taruc (30) is eyeing a spot in the finals as he looks to climb from the No. 5 position. His chances have significantly improved with current fourth-ranked player Kristoffer Nadales (32) withdrawing from the competition due to prior commitments, effectively conceding his bid for the final qualifying slot.

The top three spots are all but secured by Patrick Tambalque (45), Shinichi Suzuki (39), and Zachary Villaroman (37).

The par-69 John Hay course offers more than just breathtaking views. It’s a thinking player’s course — tight, rolling fairways, tricky doglegs, undulating greens, and elevation changes require pinpoint accuracy, smart course management, and nerves of steel.