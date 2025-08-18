Cebu’s flood control projects

The recent announcement by the national government regarding the review of flood-control projects in Cebu province is both timely and necessary.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s support of this initiative is welcome for exacting accountability in the management of public funds, particularly in a province that has been significantly impacted by flooding over the years.

Flood control infrastructure is critical to making our people and communities safe. However, what undermines its purpose and erodes public trust are the mismanagement and corruption associated with the projects.

Baricuatro’s willingness to conduct an audit of the projects, despite the absence of flood control initiatives currently overseen by the provincial government, demonstrates a proactive approach to governance.

Cebu is recognized as one of the provinces with the highest number of flood control projects, making the call for transparency increasingly important. The governor’s willingness to cooperate with a congressional inquiry on the allocation and execution of the projects is commendable.

As she wisely noted, “If there’s an investigation, then so be it.” This perspective is not only refreshing but essential in an era when citizens demand accountability from their leaders.

Comments from local officials about contractors, particularly QM Builders, add another layer of complexity to the situation. While it is important to support businesses that contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and promoting growth, we must also tread very carefully.

The distinction between legitimate support and blind defense can sometimes become unclear, especially when large amounts of public money are involved. Legitimate support is grounded in transparency, accountability, and a thorough understanding of the implications of the funding.

At the same time, blind defense may stem from a reluctance to question decisions made by officials or organizations. This lack of scrutiny can lead to oversights or misallocations of resources, raising critical ethical questions about responsibility and governance.

Dumanjug Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica’s assurance of a professional builder’s competence is reassuring. Still, it serves as a reminder that local leaders must balance advocacy for economic development with the scrutiny of public projects.

Supporting local businesses is vital, but it should not overshadow the need for transparency and integrity in public works. Our local leaders, including those in the community, should provide an environment where businesses can operate ethically while welcoming the accountability that comes with public projects.

For the residents of Cebu, this is an opportunity not just to ensure that funds are used effectively but to foster a culture of accountability that can strengthen the trust between government and citizens.

The review of Cebu’s flood control projects is not merely a procedural obligation — it is a moment of truth for local governance.

The provincial government’s response provides a hopeful glimpse of a future where public officials prioritize the trust and safety of their constituents over complacency and silence.

We as a people and our leaders should champion a governance framework rooted in transparency, integrity and community benefit.