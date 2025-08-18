Canlas eyes direct flight to Songkhla

The national delegation is looking to send a handful of athletes and officials directly to Songkhla for the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand from 9 to 20 December.

SEA Games chief of mission Dr. Raul Canlas said sending some of the 1,600 athletes directly to Songkhla will help them reach their billeting areas and competition venues on time, while staying fresh and prepared for the prestigious biennial meet.

Bangkok will serve as the main hub while the provinces of Chonburi and Songkhla will also welcome delegates from 10 other nations in various sports.

Located in southern Thailand, Songkhla is almost a 14-hour drive from the capital city of Bangkok. It will host sports such as pencak silat, kabaddi, chess, judo, wushu, football, boxing, wrestling, and karate.

"The competitors going to Songkhla will fly there directly. They don’t have to be in Bangkok,” said Canlas, who is also the president of the United Philippine Surfing Association.

“We're trying to arrange with AirAsia to have a direct flight to Songkhla. Those competing there will stay there because they will have their own medical team and support team.”

The Philippines is looking to surpass its 58-gold medal performance from the previous SEA Games in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said he has discussed the possibility of having any untoward incident for Team Philippines.

The PSC chief said the Medical and Scientific Athlete Services (MSAS) will be ready for whatever scenario that may arise.

“Thailand is a progressive country. I'm sure they will cover that. Our MSAS in PSC is ready,” Gregorio said.