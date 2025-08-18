Caloocan overcomes Biñan in MPBL

Caloocan silenced Biñan Tatak Gel in the homestretch and prevailed, 74-71, to gain the fourth spot in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna on Monday.

Trailing most of the way, Biñan regained the lead, 71-69, on a layup by Warren Bonifacio with 1:58 left.

The Batang Kankaloo kept their poise, however, and struck back through a triple by Rommel Calahat and two free throws by Chris Bitoon to notch their 17th win against seven losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Caloocan trails powerhouses Abra Solid North (22-1), Nueva Ecija (21-1) and San Juan (21-2) in the chase for eight playoff berths in the North Division.

Jeff Manday led Caloocan with 14 points and four rebounds, followed by Ronnie Matias with 11 points and Chris Bitoon with nine points and four assists.

Biñan suffered its third straight defeat and fell to 13-10, good for joint sixth with Mindoro in the South Division, being paced by Quezon Province (18-4), Zamboanga SiKat (16-7), Batangas (15-8), Rizal (14-8) and Gensan (14-9).

Biñan drew 17 points plus five rebounds from Carlo Lastimosa, 14 points, six rebounds and three assists from Kenny Roger Rocacurva, and 11 points plus three rebounds from Bam Lopez.

Pangasinan subdued Pasig, 82-72, in the second game.

The Pangasinan Heatwaves led as far as 59-40, allowed the Pasigueños to come within 75-70, before cruising home.

Ian Melencio shone for Pangasinan with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals, followed by Jorey Napoles and Pedrito Galanza with 13 points each.

Pasig, which skidded to 8-5, got 18 points from John Felix Corpuz, 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Mark Montunao, 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Jacob Galicia, and 10 points, five assists and three rebounds from Paul Gadin.

Valenzuela City Magic beat Parañaque in a shootout, 113-105, in the opener.

All of the 11 players fielded by Valenzuela scored, with seven submitting twin digits to raise the Magic's record to 6-18.

Adven Diputado led Valenzuela with 19 points, followed by Kobe Monje with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists; Carl Bryan Lacap with 15 on five triples, Jan Formento with 15 plus five assists, Arvie Bringas and Jonathan Gesalem with 11 points each, and JR Alabanza with 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.