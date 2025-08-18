BOC seizes P8.24M worth of vape products in Clark

Clark Freeport – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized P8.244 million worth of vape products that were declared as shoes and clothes, which came from China, on 12 August 12 2025.

According to the BOC Port of Clark, the misdeclared vape products were seized after derogatory information from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) indicated that the shipment they x-rayed on 11 August did not contain the declared shoes and clothes.

The BOC Port of Clark also conducted a physical examination on the shipment on the same day, revealing 69 boxes containing 20,610 pieces of Black Ultra vape pods in various flavors.

The BOC Port of Clark issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) on 12 August 2025, citing that the shipment violated Sections 117, 1113 (i), and 1400 of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

In a joint follow-up operation by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and CIIS on August 14, the recipient of the said shipment of the misdeclared P8.244-million vape products was arrested in Gaisano Street, Carlos Palanca, Quiapo, Manila.