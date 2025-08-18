Bloody sorry

Mystery surrounds the apprehension by police of a 19-year-old man in Cromwell, Connecticut, USA on 4 June allegedly for overspeeding.

The Connecticut State Police (CSP) clocked the driver at 130 miles per hour on Interstate 91 but failed to catch him when they gave pursuit, adding to a charge of reckless endangerment, New York Daily News (NYDN) reports.

When Azmir Djurkovic was traced through his car registration, he originally told the officers he was in a hurry because he was late for a job interview.

But the charges against Djurkovic were later dropped after his car didn’t match the description of the overspeeding vehicle, according to NYDN. Moreover, the CSP determined that Djurkovic was at home when he was arrested.

The CSP issued an apology to Djurkovic and his family for the stress it caused them. Police Chief Col. Daniel Loughman blamed the blunder on errors in its investigation.

Meanwhile, a sports coach at a Taiwanese university has apologized to students who were forcibly involved in a bizarre research project that ran from 2019 to 2024.

Chou Tai-ying, 61, described the project as intended to help her team but she threatened students who did not participate that they would lose academic credits, BBC reports.

An internal investigation by the National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) in Taipei found that students had given blood samples once a day. The samples, however, were thrown out after an investigation found fault with the way the blood was drawn, according to BBC.

Professor Chen Hsueh-chih, leader of one of the unspecified research projects, and NTNU principal Wu Cheng-chi also apologized for what he called the school’s negligence, BBC reports.