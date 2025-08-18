BINI files unjust vexation case against unnamed respondent

In an exclusive report posted by ABS-CBN correspondent for entertainment, MJ Felipe, Monday, 18 August, in his Facebook account, it said that "eight members of BINI, together with their legal counsel Atty. Joji Alonso, formally submitted and filed their complaint against an individual, here at the Hall of Justice of Sta Rosa Laguna."

"According to Atty. Alonso, the unnamed respondent committed 'unjust vexation' under Article 287 in relation to Section 4 (b) of RA 10175 or the Cybercrime prevention act of 2012," Felipe reported.

"This complaint emanated from a spliced video of the girls who were testing, rating and tasting Filipino street food... the reduced video was running about two minutes and contained nothing but negative reactions, negative comments, on the food that they tasted. So this completely changed the narrative, of the show 'cause what was left was all negativity," Felipe added in his report.

Once found guilty, the respondent might face imprisonment as "Penalty is here is not that small ha. It's prison mayor, which is imprisonment of six years and a day to twelve years."

"And on top of that, I'd just like to add, we also are asking damages in the amount of one million (pesos) for each girl," Atty. Alonso added.