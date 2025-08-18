Bataan cops bust 6 drug suspects

CAMP TOLENTINO, Bataan — In a major anti-drug sweep over the weekend, Bataan police arrested six suspected drug pushers and confiscated illegal drugs and firearms worth over P2.2 million, Col. Marites A. Salvadora, Bataan police director, reported Monday.

The operation began in Abucay on Sunday at around 4:30 a.m., when personnel from the Abucay Municipal Police Station, led by Major John Rhey Cutab, conducted a buy-bust in Barangay Wawa.

Four individuals were arrested, and authorities seized approximately 22.48 grams of suspected shabu valued at around P152,864, along with an improvised 12-gauge pistol loaded with one live round.

Meanwhile, in Hermosa town, intensified anti-criminality efforts led to the arrest of two more suspects during a buy-bust on 16 August at around 10 p.m. in Barangay Cataning.

Authorities confiscated 305 grams of shabu, worth roughly P2,074,000, and a caliber .38 revolver.

“The joint operation was carried out by the Hermosa Municipal Police Station’s Station Drug Enforcement Unit, Bataan Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Bataan Provincial Intelligence Unit, and in coordination with PDEA Regional Office 3,” Salvadora said.

Charges have been filed against the suspects for violations of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Salvadora emphasized that the Bataan PNP remains committed to suppressing criminality across the province. “We continue our efforts under the directives of PBGEN Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., regional director, PRO3, and the steadfast leadership of PGEN Nicolas D. Torre III,” she added.