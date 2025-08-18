Baekhyun to reunite with Filipino fans for solo con

Baekhyun, one of the best vocalists in the Korean entertainment industry, continues to hit milestone after milestone with the release of his latest mini album, Essence Of Reverie.

As the record-breaking EP hit one million sales just a few days after its release, Baekhyun is busy announcing dates for his latest concert tour. Manila is one of the many stops.

The South Korean star is set to return to the country for the 2025 Baekhyun World Tour in Manila, happening on 18 October at the Mall of Asia Arena.This marks his second solo concert in the Philippines.

One of the biggest K-pop stars of his generation, Baekhyun first gained popularity as the main vocalist of boy group EXO. Since debuting solo in 2019, he has sold nearly five million album units, making him the best-selling solo act of South Korea and a certified member of the ultra-exclusive million-seller club of K-pop.

Dubbed a “Genius Idol,” Baekhyun is also known for his plethora of talents, including his exceptional vocal skills, dancing, acting and hosting. This makes him the ultimate performer, a moniker that he plans to embody in his upcoming Manila concert.

Tickets are now available via SM Tickets outlets and https://smtickets.com.

2025 Baekhyun World Tour in Manila is presented by MMIC Entertainment Group, S9T Concert, and promoted by CDM Entertainment.