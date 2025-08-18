Army kills 2 NPA rebels in Impasugong pursuit

Pursuing government forces caught up with fleeing communist rebels in Barangay Guihian, Impasugong, Bukidnon on Sunday, killing two guerrillas. This brings the total number of New People’s Army (NPA) casualties to six in a three-day running gun battle, the military reported Monday.

Brigadier General Seigfred Tubalado, Commander of the 403rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade, said army troops scored another victory during pursuit operations in the hinterlands of Impasugong.

“In relation to the recent encounter last August 13, 2025, the troops pursued the fleeing armed elements which resulted in the neutralization of two (2) members of the CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) – an unidentified male and female,” he said.

Troops recovered five high-powered firearms, subversive documents, and other war materials. Tubalado said the loss further disrupted the group’s ability to continue its armed struggle.

He lauded the courage and discipline of the troops but reminded them to strictly observe operational safety and rules of engagement. He added that efforts are underway to retrieve the remains of the slain rebels to provide appropriate assistance to their families.

Tubalado also urged the remaining rebels to surrender. “Choose peace. Choose your family. Let’s work together for our development,” he said, stressing that government programs are ready to help former rebels reintegrate into mainstream society.

On 13 August, at least four NPA guerrillas, including a female fighter, were killed in an earlier clash in the upland areas of Malaybalay City. Their bodies were airlifted to a funeral parlor for proper handling, while military forces recovered several pieces of equipment left behind.

The military said the operations were made possible through focused combat actions and information shared by residents. Ground forces from the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion, 1st Special Forces Battalion, 26th Infantry Battalion, 88th Infantry Battalion, 8th Infantry Battalion, and the 4th Division Reconnaissance Battalion carried out coordinated maneuvers.

“Reports indicated a large concentration of enemy forces, believed to be remnants of the NCMRC, with possible landmines along the routes. Exercising caution, our troops requested Close Air Support from the Tactical Operations Group 10 of the PAF and artillery fire from the 4th Field Artillery Battalion. This coordinated firepower suppressed the hostile elements while minimizing risks to our troops,” Tubalado said.