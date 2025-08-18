Angeline Quinto celebrates daughter Sylvia’s fairytale-themed birthday

Singer Angeline Quinto and her husband Nonrev Daquina marked a milestone with a magical celebration for their daughter Sylvia’s first birthday.

The venue was transformed into a whimsical fairytale setting fit for their “Little Snow White.”

“Today is all about your adorable smile. Happy first birthday, our Little Snow White! Thank you to our family and friends who made time to celebrate Sylvia’s special day. My heart is full as we celebrate ONE,” Angeline shared on Instagram.

She also dedicated the day to her late mother, Mama Bob, after whom her daughter was named. “And I’m sure super happy ang real Sylvia (Mama Bob) from heaven. Thank you, Mama,” she wrote.