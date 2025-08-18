Andres appointed acting NBI director as DOJ moves on from Santiago exit

Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres will serve as acting director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) following the sudden resignation of Jaime Santiago, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano IV said Andres was chosen as acting chief since he heads the department’s law enforcement cluster, under which the NBI falls.

“Well, we are floating names from the cluster that the NBI is under. So the NBI under the DOJ falls under the law enforcement cluster. Kaya po yung head ng law enforcement cluster ang gusto natin maging acting NBI director, Usec. Jesse Andres,” said Clavano.

He explained that Santiago, who came from outside the bureau, brought in a proactive leadership style but also faced resistance from some officials within the agency.

“It’s really a matter of discipline in the NBI, which as the country’s premier law enforcement agency demands strong leadership,” Clavano said. “Director Jimmy had many initiatives, but naturally there were those who did not agree with his approach.”

Clavano emphasized that Santiago enjoyed the trust and confidence of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, saying he was “a man of principle” who executed the instructions of the President and the Secretary “to the very letter.”

“He know how to update and report to the Secretary. Kaya mabilis po talaga ng department si Director Jimmy Santiago,” Clavano added.

“All we want is a better and more professional NBI. Whoever will be appointed permanently should continue the reforms Director Jimmy started, but with more flexibility and smoother handling,” he said.

In his resignation statement, Santiago described his departure as a “win-win situation” for both himself and the bureau.

Clavano said Santiago’s resignation should not be seen as politically motivated. He explained that Santiago considered it more prudent to step down rather than allow disagreements to affect the institution or his reputation, stressing that the DOJ intends to build on the reforms he initiated.

He added that Santiago’s resignation is irrevocable, and the DOJ must move quickly to ensure continuity in the NBI’s operations, particularly amid the government’s intensified crackdown on illegal gaming operators.

“We need the NBI to be in its top form in going against perpetrators. Kaya siguro, medyo nalulungkot kami at nagulat nga kami dun sa pagbibigyan sa pwesto ni Director Jimmy. Kaso there is really no time to waste. And we have to find a suitable replacement para po mapagpatuloy po po natin yung mga efforts po natin,” said Clavano.