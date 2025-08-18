Air pollution drops across Metro Manila, nationwide

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) reported notable gains in the country’s air quality in 2024, citing efforts to reduce vehicle emissions, enforce industrial controls, and strengthen monitoring under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.

In Metro Manila, PM10 levels fell 17.4 percent from 46 µg/ncm in 2016 to 38 µg/ncm in 2024, while nationwide PM10 dropped 28.2 percent to 28 µg/ncm — well below the 60 µg/ncm guideline. PM2.5 levels also improved, falling 37.6 percent in Metro Manila to 16.86 µg/ncm and 20 percent nationwide to 16 µg/ncm, under the 25 µg/ncm standard.

Sixty-five percent of major urban centers — 22 out of 34 — now meet national air quality standards for both PM10 and PM2.5, surpassing the 62 percent target.

Vehicles remain the top source of pollution. From 2022 to 2024, EMB issued 1,807 Certificates of Conformity for Euro IV-compliant vehicles, ensuring they meet strict emission limits. Industrial monitoring continues with 20 firms operating 59 accredited stack sampling teams and real-time tracking through Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems.

To further protect public health, EMB maintains 113 air quality monitoring stations nationwide and issues Daily Air Quality Bulletins during volcanic eruptions and haze events. Looking ahead, the bureau is leading the shift to Euro V fuels and engines, which could cut particulate emissions by up to 95.5 percent, and is updating industrial emission standards under the Clean Air Act.