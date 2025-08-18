Air Canada union continues strike

TORONTO (AFP) — Air Canada on Sunday suspended its plan to resume flights over a strike by flight attendants that has effectively shut down the airline and snarled summer travel for its passengers around the world.

The announcement came despite the country’s industrial relations board ordering an end to the strike by around 10,000 flight attendants, which had prompted the airline to say it would resume flying on Sunday.

“Air Canada... has suspended its plan to resume limited flying by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge,” citing a decision by the union representing the workers to continue with striking, despite the government directive.

“The airline will resume flights as of tomorrow evening,” the flag carrier said in a statement.

Earlier, the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) “directed Air Canada to resume airline operations and for all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants to resume their duties by 14:00 EDT on August 17, 2025,” the airline said.

Air Canada cabin crew walked off the job early Saturday after rejecting an updated contract proposal.

Hours later, Canada’s labor policy minister, Patty Hajdu, invoked a legal provision to halt the strike and force both sides into binding arbitration.