After Napolcom blocks PNP shake-up, Torre finally speaks out: ‘Case closed’

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III formally presented Police Lieutenant General Bernard Banac as the new Deputy Chief for Administration — the second-highest position in the PNP — during the Monday flag-raising ceremony at the Camp BGen. Rafael T. Crame in Quezon City.

The move comes despite a standing order from the National Police Commission (Napolcom) nullifying Banac’s appointment.

Addressing PNP personnel during the flag ceremony, Torre offered a thinly veiled response to the controversy.

“Sa inyong lahat, isang malinaw na mensahe ang ipinakita ninyo at ipinakita natin — ang PNP ay nagkakaiisa. Walang utos, walang balakid at walang pasgubok na makakagiba sa ating pagkakaisa at sa ating panata sa bayan (To all of you, a clear message has been shown by you and by all of us — the PNP stands united. No order, no obstacle, and no challenge can break our unity and our commitment to the nation),” Torre hinted in his message.

Alongside Banac, Torre also introduced other members of the PNP Command Group, including Deputy Chief for Operations PMGen Edgar Allan Okubo and Chief of the Directorial Staff PMGen Neri Ignacio.

Administrative dispute

The controversy began on 6 August, when Torre reassigned Banac and swapped positions with Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, who was designated to lead the Area Police Command in Western Mindanao.

However, Napolcom, led by Vice Chairperson Atty. Rafael Calinisan and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla reversed the reassignment, through Resolution 2025-0531 issued on 14 August, ordering that Nartatez remain in the position.

The commission cited the PNP's failure to secure required confirmations for the appointments, as mandated by Resolution No. 2022-473, which governs third-level positions within the police hierarchy.

Despite Napolcom’s directive, Torre stood firm in his decision and reiterated unity within the PNP during his address at the flag-raising event.

He emphasized the need for solidarity in the face of recent challenges, asserting “no challenge can break” PNP's operational independence and cohesion.

Case closed? Resolved.

In a press briefing after the flag raising, Torre then downplayed the situation, describing it as an “administrative matter” that has been resolved internally.

“Ngayon pa lang ako nagsalita tungkol sa conflict na 'yan. Wala talaga, because I believe na ito ay mareresolba sa loob ng organisasyon. Sa tingin ko naman, naresolba na ito. Sa tingin ko naman, naresolba na ito (It’s just now that I will talk about that conflict. It’s nothing, because I believe that it can only be resolved internally within the organization. I think, it has been resolved),” he said.

Prior to the ceremony, Torre received expressions of support from various PNP regional offices and organizations, including the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the PNP Academy Alumni Association.

Also, 18 other PNP regional offices issued a manifesto backing his leadership.

However, he dismissed any narrative of personal victory.

“Walang sense of victory. Walang pinagkaiba ito sa magkakapatid. May hindi pagkakaunawaan pero at the end of the day, isa tayong pamilya (There’s no sense of victory. There’s no difference with siblings. There are misunderstandings, but at the end of the day, we are family),” Torre stressed, reiterating that from the PNP’s perspective, “the issue is settled.”

When pressed, how was the conflict was addressed, Torre replied it was through an open dialogue.

“Dialogue. It is a simple case of dialogue and paliwanagan (explanations). Pare-pareho naman tayong public servants at iisa ang ating purpose at layunin at pag-iisip at direction dito (we are all public servants and we have one purpose at thinking as well as same direction here)—for the good of the Filipino people.

Napolcom's stand

The Napolcom resolution stressed the Commission’s authority to regulate high-level appointments in the police force.

It declared the PNP's reshuffling actions void for lack of necessary confirmation by the Commission en banc.

“The Napolcom, in faithful exercise of its power of control, and in accordance with its mandate under the law, has resolved as it hereby resolves, to recall, set aside, and correspondingly modify the present designations, assignments, and reassignments,” the resolution read.

Despite the setback, Torre noted he is determined to steer the police organization forward, emphasizing internal unity and the importance of serving the public above all.