Aboitiz Land, AIC Economic Estates win big at 2025 PropertyGuru Awards

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Economic Estates and Aboitiz Land earned eight top honors at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, reaffirming their role as leaders in Philippine real estate through sustainable and purpose-driven developments.

Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, President and CEO of Aboitiz Land and Head of AIC Economic Estates, was named Real Estate Personality of the Year for his transformative leadership in building future-ready, master-planned communities.

“These recognitions are not just about the projects themselves—they are about the value they create for our locators, residents, and communities,” Fernandez de Mesa said. “Behind each award is a commitment to deliver master-planned estates that drive economic activity, uplift lives, and shape a future worthy of the Philippines.”

AIC Economic Estates was recognized as Best Industrial Developer in the Philippines for the fifth straight year, highlighting its track record in developing world-class, sustainable industrial estates. The company also took home four more awards:

Best Industrial Development for LIMA Estate in Batangas, the country’s largest privately-led industrial estate with over 185 locators and 75,000 employees.

Highly Commended Industrial Development for TARI Estate in Tarlac, a rising PEZA-registered industrial hub.

Best Green CBD Development for the Biz Hub at LIMA Estate, the first Central Business District in the South to earn a 5-Star BERDE District Certification.

Best BPO Office Development for LIMA Tower One, Batangas’s first office building designed to grow the IT-BPM industry in the province.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Land received two major honors: Highly Commended CBD Development for The Villages at LIMA Estate, and Best Waterfront Housing Development for Seafront Residences in San Juan, Batangas. Both projects reflect the company’s goal of building well-planned, people-centered communities that support the growing workforce while offering sustainable housing options.

From Batangas to Tarlac and Cebu, the two Aboitiz real estate arms said their projects continue to drive investment, generate jobs, and strengthen the country’s competitiveness as a top investment destination.