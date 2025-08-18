6 CAAP employees sacked over failed drug test

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has dismissed six of its personnel after they tested positive for illegal drug use as it announced the dismissals on Monday.

In a statement, CAAP said that the positive results came from random drug tests conducted between February and August at 14 of the 44 airports under CAAP’s jurisdiction, with 1,703 employees screened.

Three of the dismissed workers were stationed at Butuan Airport, while one each was from General Santos International Airport, Ozamiz Airport and Bacolod-Silay Airport.

CAAP said the tests are part of a mandatory drug screening program required by the Civil Service Commission and the Philippine Aviation Regulation on Psychoactive Testing and Reporting.

The regulation applies to both new hires and existing government employees. The agency added that drug testing is ongoing at other CAAP-operated airports.

“The safety and efficiency of aviation operations greatly depend on the physical and mental well-being of all aviation personnel,” said Dr. Rolly Bayaban, chief flight surgeon of CAAP’s Office of the Flight Surgeon and Aviation Medicine, in a news release.

CAAP said it continues to enforce strict monitoring protocols and reinforce personnel accountability to safeguard passenger safety and maintain public trust.