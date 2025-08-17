Your play, your way: Solaire brings Bruno Mars hits to life with exclusive offerings

For those seeking relaxation, the resort is introducing The Art of Doing Nothing staycation packages. At Solaire Resort North, guests can enjoy a stay with buffet breakfast for two, discounted spa and salon services, and Php 4,000 nett daily in-room dining credits. At Entertainment City, the Do Nothing Family Weekender includes buffet breakfast for two adults and two children, along with Php 2,000 food and beverage credits at the Pool Bar.

Solaire also highlights Filipino hospitality through its signature service. “From the warm smile that greets you at the door — the kind that makes ‘the whole world stop and stare for a while’ — to personalized service at every turn, our ambassadors embody the heart of Filipino hospitality,” the resort said.

Guests can also join the Dine & Drive raffle promo for a chance to win a brand-new Lexus UX SUV. Solaire Rewards Club members will earn one raffle entry for every Php 500 spent at any dining outlet in either resort. Winners will be announced on November 5, 2025.

“It’s Your Play, Your Way — only at Solaire,” the resort added.

For more information, visit solaireresort.com/solaire-your-play-your-way or call +632 8888 8888 for reservations and inquiries.