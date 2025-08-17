VinFast VF 6 rolls into local market

VinFast is stepping into the Philippine market with the VF 6, a compact electric SUV designed to fit right into the lives of Filipino families. Officially introduced on 15 August 2025, the VF 6 arrives at a time when more households are considering electric cars because of high fuel prices, government incentives, and growing awareness about sustainability.
Two variants are now available, the VF 6 Eco and the VF 6 Plus. Both are pitched as practical choices for city living, but also capable enough for trips outside Metro Manila.
Getting around the city usually means facing traffic, tight parking, and narrow streets. This is where the VF 6’s compact size becomes an advantage. Despite its smaller footprint, the cabin feels roomy with a 2,730 mm wheelbase that’s on par with traditional gasoline-powered crossovers.
The SUV can comfortably seat five, with foldable rear seats that make space for sports gear, balikbayan boxes, or even a stroller. Its 423-liter cargo area can hold up to ten carry-on suitcases, and with the seats down, there’s room for bigger items like mountain bikes or musical instruments.
The VF 6 is also aimed at families who like quick out-of-town trips. The Eco variant has a range of up to 480 kilometers on a full charge, while the Plus version reaches about 460 km. That’s more than enough for a Tagaytay run or a Batangas beach trip without worrying about charging along the way.
It also handles well in both city traffic and on provincial roads. A tight turning radius and suspension tuned for comfort make it easier to switch between major city highways and provincial expressways.
On safety, the VF 6 Plus variant is equipped with eight airbags and a suite of 20 driver-assist systems, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and a 360-degree camera. It also features Auto Lane Changing Assist, which helps the car safely change lanes on its own, a unique feature for its segment.
The SUV is fitted with an AI-powered infotainment system that accepts voice commands, integrates with smartphones, and updates itself over the air. This setup makes daily use easier, especially for households juggling school runs, work calls and errands.
VinFast is also offering perks to make EV ownership less daunting. From now until May 2027, VF 6 owners will have free charging access at all V-GREEN stations nationwide. The car is also backed by a seven-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty, with the battery covered for ten years or 200,000 kilometers.
VinFast describes the VF 6 as more than just an electric vehicle. For Filipino families, it’s a compact SUV that promises practicality, safety and cost savings, while making the jump to electric driving less intimidating. From city commutes to family trips, the VF 6 aims to carve out its place as a reliable partner on the road.