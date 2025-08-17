VinFast VF 6 rolls into local market

Getting around the city usually means facing traffic, tight parking, and narrow streets. This is where the VF 6’s compact size becomes an advantage. Despite its smaller footprint, the cabin feels roomy with a 2,730 mm wheelbase that’s on par with traditional gasoline-powered crossovers.

The SUV can comfortably seat five, with foldable rear seats that make space for sports gear, balikbayan boxes, or even a stroller. Its 423-liter cargo area can hold up to ten carry-on suitcases, and with the seats down, there’s room for bigger items like mountain bikes or musical instruments.

The VF 6 is also aimed at families who like quick out-of-town trips. The Eco variant has a range of up to 480 kilometers on a full charge, while the Plus version reaches about 460 km. That’s more than enough for a Tagaytay run or a Batangas beach trip without worrying about charging along the way.

It also handles well in both city traffic and on provincial roads. A tight turning radius and suspension tuned for comfort make it easier to switch between major city highways and provincial expressways.

On safety, the VF 6 Plus variant is equipped with eight airbags and a suite of 20 driver-assist systems, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and a 360-degree camera. It also features Auto Lane Changing Assist, which helps the car safely change lanes on its own, a unique feature for its segment.