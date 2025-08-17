U.S. dealers swarm after WPS skirmish

American companies have started to get their act together in offering support to the domestic defense industry amid the simmering confrontations in the West Philippine Sea that lately resulted in the collision of two Chinese naval vessels.

The US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) recently concluded a so-called 2025 Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) mission on 15 August. It was the largest-ever industry delegation in the association’s 41-year history.

The mission, more particularly, brought together 26 leading US defense and aerospace contractors.

Heads of the mission included USABC senior vice president and regional managing director Ambassador Ted Osius (retired) and Boeing Southeast Asia VP and ADS committee chairperson Dale McDowall.

Also in the delegation are aircraft manufacturer Boeing, GE Aerospace and IMSG, American bank Citi, Lockheed Martin, Atmo, Bell, and RTX, as well as AEVEX Aerospace, Alliance Global Group, Anglicotech Philippines Inc., BAE Systems, Bardex Corp, COLT, Domo Tactical Communications, Echodyne Corp, Forward Edge-AI, HavocAI, HawkEye 360, Leonardo DRS, Naval Systems Inc., Neros Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Planet Labs, Silvus Technologies and Universal Synaptics.

Balikatan offshoot

According to the USABC, the mission was built on the momentum of Balikatan 2025. The delegation reaffirmed mutual commitments to defense modernization, aerospace innovation, and regional security.

Held back-to-back with USABC’s annual Philippines Business Mission, both initiatives brought nearly 60 US companies to the country.

On 11 August, two Chinese vessels collided while tailing the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) that was performing a routine humanitarian operation for Filipino fisherfolk in Bajo de Masinloc.

The PCG ship was accompanying a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel to Bajo de Masinloc to distribute aid to local fisherfolk when it was chased by PLAN ship 164 and China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 3104.

BRP Suluan was able to evade the pursuing Chinese vessels, which eventually collided with each other.

“The US private sector is firmly committed to supporting the Philippines’ long-term security and economic goals,” Osius said. “This mission reflects our enduring strategic partnership and shared vision for regional stability.” ​

The delegation also met with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Romero Brawner Jr., along with over 120 leaders of the country’s security and defense institutions. ​

“I really feel honored by this strong expression of confidence and trust [from the US private sector],” Teodoro said in his keynote speech.

He indicated the domestic defense system is “busy catching up on infrastructure development, our strategic basing, warehousing, that are secure and resilient. [the Philippines and the United States are] still together. We will never be apart because we share the same values.”

Under the theme “Strengthening Philippine-US Aerospace, Defense, and Security Ties: Advancing Innovation and Strategic Resilience in the Indo-Pacific Region,” the mission highlighted opportunities for co-production, joint development, technology transfers, and workforce development across defense systems, dual-use technologies, and cyber capabilities. The mission aligns closely with the US Department of Defense’s Maritime Security (MARSEC) Consortium — reaffirmed by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Shangri-La Dialogue — which promotes enhanced maritime security in Southeast Asia through public-private cooperation.

Beyond defense, discussions included civil aviation, disaster resilience, and the broader role of the ADS sector in driving inclusive economic growth.

“Missions like this are vital to advancing the next phase of military modernization in the Philippines,” said mission co-lead Dale McDowall. “Boeing is honored to collaborate with the Council and the Philippine government to advance capabilities that transform both civilian and defense domains. This work strengthens the nation’s readiness and elevates its strategic posture in a rapidly evolving Indo-Pacific region.”