Unioil names winners as Luzon fuel challenge continues

What’s usually just a quick stop at the gas station has become an adventure for many motorists, thanks to Unioil’s “Fueled for Life Challenge.”

The promo covers 30 participating stations across Luzon, where drivers turn ordinary refueling into part of a bigger journey. Recently, Unioil confirmed the grand prize winners, one for the motorcycle category and another for the car category, each receiving the ultimate prize of free fuel for life.

The challenge is not over. The next 30 finishers in each category who complete all station visits before the promo ends will get free fuel for a year.

For participants like Jed Listanco, the challenge was more than the prize. “Every drive became an adventure, from daily commutes, weekend road trips, airport runs, and even farm visits,” said the 4-wheel category grand winner.

Two-wheel grand winner Solomon de las Llagas shared how it became a bonding experience. “Fueled for Life pushed me and my wife to explore places we hadn’t been to before. It gave us a reason to go on adventures together.”

The challenge also showcases Unioil’s wide reach, stretching from busy city roads to the quieter highways of the provinces. Each fuel stop becomes both a checkpoint and a small discovery along the way.