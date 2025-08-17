Topacio: NBI chief’s exit a loss, ‘shining star’ leaves Marcos administration

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio expressed sadness over the sudden resignation of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago, calling it a significant loss for government.

Topacio likened Santiago to “one of the few shining stars” in an administration he described as being “abundantly inhabited by black holes and dying planets.” He said Santiago’s departure signals that the “few remaining decent elements” are abandoning a “sinking ship.”

“I am on record as saying that Dir. Santiago is truly one of the few shining stars in the present universe of the Marcos administration inhabited abundantly by black holes and dying planets,” Topacio said in a statement Sunday.

The criminal defense lawyer, who represents clients including Cassandra Li Ong and former Representative Arnolfo Teves, said he has known Santiago since his time as a Regional Trial Court judge and can attest to his unassailable reputation.

Topacio praised Santiago’s leadership at the NBI, saying he “adhered to the highest standards expected of a public servant” and treated clients and others with “compassion, humanity, and full adherence to the basic tenets of human rights.”

“It is unfortunate that the few remaining decent elements in the present administration are leaving it, just like it is a sinking ship. This speaks volumes about the kind of governance we have right now,” Topacio said.

Despite his criticism of the broader political landscape, Topacio wished Santiago well and expressed gratitude for his “exemplary service.”