Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas: Romance or just work?

Hollywood watchers have been abuzz over Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas in recent weeks, but whether the two stars are officially a couple remains unclear.

On 30 July, entertainment outlets reported that the pair appeared to confirm their romantic relationship after being photographed holding hands during a quiet getaway in Vermont. The sighting followed months of speculation, dating back to February, when they were first seen out together in London. Since then, they’ve been spotted arriving in London via helicopter, and more recently enjoying a yacht trip off the coast of Menorca, Spain.

But just a week later, on 6 August, People magazine had more to report about their Vermont holiday. According to the outlet’s sources, de Armas — who owns a home in Vermont — “loves spending time with Tom” but is also focused on their upcoming movie, Deeper. The film, directed by Doug Liman, is described as a supernatural ocean thriller and marks de Armas’s first collaboration with Cruise.

The same insider emphasized that the actors are now “very focused” on starting the project, which will involve an intense filming schedule. While the hand-holding sparked talk of romance, People stopped short of calling them a couple, instead highlighting their professional partnership.

The bottom line: As of 18 August 2025, there is no official confirmation from Cruise, de Armas, or their representatives that they are in a relationship. Photos and sightings suggest closeness, but for now, it appears their connection is tied just as much to their film collaboration as to any possible romance.