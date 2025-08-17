This milktea brand just got a Korean upgrade

Your favorite milktea drink just got a tasty twist.

Serenitea teams up with Korean food brand Binggrae for an exciting new drink collab: Korean Sips — a limited-time lineup that transforms your favorite Korean treats into sip-worthy creations.

From 15 August to 15 October, experience a burst of Korean flavor with every cup as Serenitea brings the creamy, dreamy goodness of Binggrae’s iconic products into their signature drinks.