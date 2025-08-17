This milktea brand just got a Korean upgrade

Your favorite milktea drink just got a tasty twist.
Serenitea teams up with Korean food brand Binggrae for an exciting new drink collab: Korean Sips — a limited-time lineup that transforms your favorite Korean treats into sip-worthy creations.
From 15 August to 15 October, experience a burst of Korean flavor with every cup as Serenitea brings the creamy, dreamy goodness of Binggrae’s iconic products into their signature drinks.
Taro Ube Melona (medium size only, P185) is a playful blend of Serenitea’s signature taro slush and a whole bar of Binggrae’s Ube Melona ice cream.
Strawberry Milk Taho (large size only, P190) is made with Binggrae’s Strawberry Milk, luscious soy custard and brown sugar syrup.
Cacao with Chestnut Frost (large size only, P185) happens when rich cacao meets nutty Binggrae Chestnut Milk.
Try Korean Sips at any Serenitea branch or via delivery.