The grace of giving

A couple of weeks ago, I attended the second Charity Gala of the I Want to Share Foundation, founded by my dear friend Sheila Romero, a woman whose heart has been steadfast in helping children with cancer.

Like the previous gala, the evening was filled with tears and inspiration. Tears, for the goodness that embraced us all. Inspiration, from the courage of young survivors who faced the darkness of cancer and still found the light.

There are many well-meaning organizations in the fight against cancer, but Sheila’s foundation has something rare. A cancer survivor herself, her dedication is not merely organizational, it is deeply personal. She knows the fear, the exhaustion, the uncertainty. And perhaps that is why even the most guarded hearts at the gala softened. Her story compels generosity, whether your hands are already open or clenched tight.

As a councilor of Las Piñas City, I meet cancer patients of every age and circumstance. One was Mang Manuel, a 78-year-old with Stage 3 prostate cancer. He came to see me at one of my Alelee Aguilar Action Assistance programs. Frail, trembling, with only P50 in his pocket, he forced himself to make the trip, not for himself, but for his bedridden wife battling Stage 4 bowel cancer. “Kung ako lang, hayaan na,” he told me, “pero para sa kanya, lalaban ako.”

Then there was Ate Maria, a young mother carrying her eight-year-old daughter in her arms. The little girl was pale, skin and bones, her tiny head covered with a scarf, Stage 3 brain cancer. I will never forget the way Ate Maria clung to her child, as if her embrace alone could hold death at bay.

These encounters are weekly realities for me. They make me question our nation’s healthcare system, or the lack of it. But questions left unanswered change nothing. They must be met by people who have the capacity and courage to act. That is what Sheila has done.

Since launching in 2013, the I Want to Share Foundation has initiated programs for cancer patients suffering hearing loss from chemotherapy, created helpline manuals, promoted early detection, and established the first phase of a bone marrow transplant unit at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH). This year’s gala exceeded its ₱60 million target, funding the second phase to complete PGH’s first charity bone marrow transplant unit.

The night was a celebration of life: children who had beaten cancer modeled creations by top Filipino designers Dennis Lustico, Ivar Aseron, Michael Leyva and Francis Libiran. And when Gary Valenciano sang, the room was on its feet, hearts full.

As Proverbs 11:25 reminds us, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Sheila’s work is a testament to this truth. May her story remind us that generosity is not just about giving, it is about giving until hope itself grows stronger than fear.

For kindred spirits who wish to help, visit the I Want to Share Foundation on Facebook.