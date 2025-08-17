Stitching heritage into every step

In the heart of Paris, where fashion trends rise and fall as swiftly as the seasons, one brand quietly holds its ground — not with fleeting fads, but with a story stitched deep in heritage. At the center of this story is Angelique Villaraza, a cultural ambassador and the visionary founder of Wataru France, a footwear label that champions Filipino craftsmanship on the global stage.
“I really wanted to introduce Filipino fashion in Europe,” Angelique recalls, her voice still carrying both wonder and conviction. “When I first arrived in France, many people didn’t even know where the Philippines was. I felt this strong need to change that.”
From Laguna to the world
Her journey began with a serendipitous encounter in her family’s hometown of Laguna, long known for its shoemaking tradition. A friend introduced her to local artisans producing handwoven espadrilles. At the same time, an opportunity came knocking — a trade show in Paris, Première Classe, one of the most competitive fashion fairs in the world.
Armed with nothing more than a suitcase of samples, Angelique took a leap of faith. The gamble paid off. “Thirty-five boutiques placed orders right away,” she says, still amazed at the memory. “Imagine — our shoes, made in the Philippines, displayed right beside ‘Made in Italy’ and ‘Made in Spain,’ and still we caught their attention.”
That first collection — espadrilles with a Japanese-inspired aesthetic and timeless stripes — remains her best-seller today, proof that heritage and craftsmanship never go out of style.
Building bridges, not just shoes
For Angelique, Wataru is more than a business; it is a bridge between cultures. Every pair of shoes is handmade in the Philippines, a collaboration with artisans who have perfected their craft for generations. Even through the pandemic — when supply chains collapsed worldwide — her Laguna partners delivered.
“They pulled through, even in those two hard years,” she says with pride. “I helped the boutiques survive, too, giving them flexible payment terms. That built trust, and many of them came back year after year.”
But perhaps her most ambitious undertaking is the Textile Map of the Philippines, a beautifully illustrated guide to more than 70 local textiles across the archipelago. “Europeans would always ask, ‘What is banig? What is Yakan?’” she explains. “So I thought, why not make a visual map, the same way France traces its wines and cheeses to their regions? Provenance matters.”
The map, which has since found its way to fashion schools, brand owners, universities, and even embassies abroad, is more than an educational tool — it is a love letter to Filipino heritage.
Slow fashion, lasting impact
At a time when fast fashion dominates with cheap, disposable trends, Angelique insists on sustainability and fairness. “People ask why our products are priced the way they are,” she says. “But every cost matters — the transport, the man-hours, the logistics of producing in an archipelago. We can’t position ourselves as five-euro fast fashion. Our products must be valued as handmade, premium, and deeply rooted in culture.”
Her philosophy is simple but profound: fashion should be slow, meaningful, and intentional. Instead of encouraging mass consumption, Wataru focuses on timeless collections, releasing only a few new styles each year. “The most sustainable thing,” she says, “is to shop in your own closet.”
Life between two worlds
Splitting her time between France and the Philippines, Angelique lives a life of contrasts — yet also of balance. Paris fuels her with global exposure, while Laguna keeps her grounded in community and craft.
“It’s enriching to have two homes,” she reflects. “France gives me culture and structure; the Philippines gives me heart and heritage. Both inspire me.”
Lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs
Behind her grace and calm confidence is a businesswoman who has weathered storms — pandemics, wars, shipping crises, delayed payments. Her advice to aspiring Filipino entrepreneurs hoping to break into international trade is unflinching: “Have capital. Have multiple income streams. Joining a trade show isn’t the finish line — it’s just the beginning. You need to survive the year after the show.”
She has learned, she says, through “expensive lessons,” but also believes those lessons can light the way for others. “I already made the mistakes,” she smiles. “So others don’t have to.”
A vision stitched with purpose
Eight years since Wataru’s founding, Angelique is still guided by the same mission that sparked her journey: to elevate Filipino craftsmanship to global recognition. She envisions her shoes continuing to walk the cobblestoned streets of Europe, carrying with them the spirit of the islands.
“Fashion can be more than style,” she says. “It can be a statement of identity, of purpose, of heritage. And when you lead with intention, you create impact that goes far beyond the runway.”
In every pair of espadrilles, in every thread of abaca and banig, Angelique Villaraza weaves a story of resilience, pride and possibility. From Laguna’s artisans to Parisian boutiques, her work proves that Filipino craftsmanship belongs not just in our closets — but on the world stage.