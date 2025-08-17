Stitching heritage into every step

In the heart of Paris, where fashion trends rise and fall as swiftly as the seasons, one brand quietly holds its ground — not with fleeting fads, but with a story stitched deep in heritage. At the center of this story is Angelique Villaraza, a cultural ambassador and the visionary founder of Wataru France, a footwear label that champions Filipino craftsmanship on the global stage.

“I really wanted to introduce Filipino fashion in Europe,” Angelique recalls, her voice still carrying both wonder and conviction. “When I first arrived in France, many people didn’t even know where the Philippines was. I felt this strong need to change that.”

From Laguna to the world

Her journey began with a serendipitous encounter in her family’s hometown of Laguna, long known for its shoemaking tradition. A friend introduced her to local artisans producing handwoven espadrilles. At the same time, an opportunity came knocking — a trade show in Paris, Première Classe, one of the most competitive fashion fairs in the world.

Armed with nothing more than a suitcase of samples, Angelique took a leap of faith. The gamble paid off. “Thirty-five boutiques placed orders right away,” she says, still amazed at the memory. “Imagine — our shoes, made in the Philippines, displayed right beside ‘Made in Italy’ and ‘Made in Spain,’ and still we caught their attention.”

That first collection — espadrilles with a Japanese-inspired aesthetic and timeless stripes — remains her best-seller today, proof that heritage and craftsmanship never go out of style.

Building bridges, not just shoes

For Angelique, Wataru is more than a business; it is a bridge between cultures. Every pair of shoes is handmade in the Philippines, a collaboration with artisans who have perfected their craft for generations. Even through the pandemic — when supply chains collapsed worldwide — her Laguna partners delivered.

“They pulled through, even in those two hard years,” she says with pride. “I helped the boutiques survive, too, giving them flexible payment terms. That built trust, and many of them came back year after year.”

But perhaps her most ambitious undertaking is the Textile Map of the Philippines, a beautifully illustrated guide to more than 70 local textiles across the archipelago. “Europeans would always ask, ‘What is banig? What is Yakan?’” she explains. “So I thought, why not make a visual map, the same way France traces its wines and cheeses to their regions? Provenance matters.”

The map, which has since found its way to fashion schools, brand owners, universities, and even embassies abroad, is more than an educational tool — it is a love letter to Filipino heritage.