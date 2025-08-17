Spacefarer, STEMpreneur Aisha Bowe inspires Aboitiz Foundation scholars to change future

Three goals

At 18, Bowe had three dreams that felt too far out of reach. The first was to go to a world-class university. Second was to study something that was hard.

“I looked at all the majors of the school I hoped to go to, which was the University of Michigan, and I saw aerospace. I mean, it was at the top of the list. And I was like, wow, that sounds like it’s really hard. And if I can go to community college and I can study aerospace, then I will know that I’m smart. And that when I introduce myself, when I become a professional, when I become an adult, I will be proud for as long as I can.”

The third goal was going to work at NASA “because I didn’t know where aerospace engineers went other than to work on cars.”

Bowe went on to start her professional career as an aerospace engineer in a small spacecraft division at NASA Ames in Silicon Valley, California.

STEMBoard and LINGO

Bowe worked at NASA for six years before putting up her own company after a Northrop Grumman executive suggested that she use her aerospace engineering degree for business.

The CEO of STEMBoard established her business 12 years ago “without a single dollar venture capital investment.”

“We have been recognized by the US government for excellence in small business contracting. I have employees in five states,” she said.

LINGO is the second company that Bowe founded. The name refers to her hands-on coding and microcontroller kit that empowers students to kickstart their STEM journey.

“I have about 40 engineers that work for me on a daily basis in this first business. And what I asked the team to do was to go into the community and donate a portion of their time to give back and work with schools and students who maybe didn’t have STEM resources.”

The volunteers saw that coding languages taught to children in school were not really very useful and they should learn electronics instead and be able to build with their hands, solve problems and work in teams.

“My company and the work we do with LINGO is designed to teach people about earth monitoring, about sensing, about building workforce capacity and capability so that they can actually become the workforce that meets these goals,” Bowe said.

In the last year and a half, Bowe and her six-man LINGO team handed the Lingo STEM kits to over 14,000 learners in select countries. She is also introducing it in the Philippines.