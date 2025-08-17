South African nabbed at NAIA with P47-M shabu haul

A South African national was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 for attempting to bring a large quantity of suspected shabu on Saturday evening.

According to the Philippine National Police - Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), the foreigner just arrived from Hong Kong when he was stopped by airport personnel for a suspicious substance detected during x-ray screening of his luggage.

K9 inspection confirmed the presence of illegal drugs which led to the seizure of around 7,005 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P47.634 million.

NAIA Terminal 3 police told DAILY TRIBUNE the passenger denied ownership of the said drugs and claimed that his daughter packed his luggage and had no knowledge of the narcotics.

The foreign national was apprehended around 7:30 p.m. and has been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.