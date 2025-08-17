South African ‘drug mule’ intercepted at NAIA

A South African national was arrested Saturday evening at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after authorities found more than 7 kilograms of suspected shabu in his luggage.

The 43-year-old man, identified as alias “Antonie,” was stopped by airport personnel at Terminal 3 after an X-ray scan of his bag revealed a suspicious substance.

A K9 inspection confirmed the presence of illegal drugs.

The suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P47.6, was seized by police. The suspect had arrived on Cathay Airways Flight CX 748 from Hong Kong.

Police told DAILY TRIBUNE that the man denied ownership of the drugs, claiming his daughter had packed his luggage without his knowledge.

He was turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation and is facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The offense carries a potential sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million.