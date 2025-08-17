Short prep beckons Phl dribblers anew

Gilas Pilipinas will have a shorter preparation time for the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers starting in November.

Head coach Tim Cone is looking at six days at most of practice time with a complete lineup for the first window of the double-round robin, home-and-away format competition for a slot in the main draw in Doha, Qatar.

Gilas will begin its bid for a fourth straight World Cup appearance on 28 November against Guam. They will have a rematch on 1 December.

The mentor has no other option but to work around a limited buildup as Gilas players from the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Korean Basketball League (KBL) and the Japan B.League can only be released by their clubs within the short time frame.

All three leagues are set to begin their respective seasons in October.

“Being a coach, you work under the parameters that you are given. And, you know, the next window, we have six days to prepare for the next window,” Cone said in an interview with Noli Eala’s Power and Play program on Saturday.

“Three days, maybe only three days with the Japan guys. Because the Japan players are only allowed to leave three days before the tournament starts,” he added.

Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), AJ Edu (Gunma Crane Thunders), Jamie Malonzo (Kyoto Hanarryz) and 7-foot-3 center Kai Sotto (Koshigaya Alphas) are all playing in the Japan B.League.

Plying their talents in the KBL are Kevin Quiambao (Goyang Sono Skygunners) and Carl Tamayo (Changwon LG Sakers).

“So, they might be released earlier than they have in the past, but the most we’ve gotten is nine days of practice in,” Cone said.

On the other hand, the PBA’s 50th season-opening Philippine Cup will open on 5 October.

“The PBA is ending six days between the next window. And that’s going to be our challenge all the way through,” the 25-time PBA champion mentor added.

Gilas is also joined by world No. 7 Australia and New Zealand in Group A of the Asian qualifier.

The Philippines, which played sans injured Sotto (knee), had barely three weeks of buildup for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.