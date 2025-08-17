Senate stance vs illegal online gaming platforms lauded

The PlaySafe Alliance of the Philippines, a group of licensed online gambling operators, is commending a recent Senate hearing for identifying illegal and unlicensed gaming platforms as the primary source of social problems associated with online betting.

In a statement, the alliance said the issues highlighted during the hearing, including underage access, uncontrolled betting, and financial distress, are a direct result of unregulated operators.

"We commend the Senate for surfacing the central truth in its hearing: the harms highlighted... stem from illegal, unlicensed platforms, not from PAGCOR-licensed operators," the statement said.

The group cited the difference between their operations and illegal sites. It said licensed operators are subject to strict oversight by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), which includes audits, sanctions and rigorous adherence to regulatory standards.

These standards require robust Know-Your-Client and age verification protocols, as well as responsible gaming mechanisms designed to protect players.

"Where regulation exists, protection exists; where illegality thrives, protection vanishes," the PlaySafe Alliance said.

The alliance also addressed the ongoing discussion about disconnecting licensed operators from online payment platforms. It expressed support for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) goals of consumer protection and financial integrity but cautioned that such measures could inadvertently drive players toward the unregulated market.

"Delinking licensed operators from online payment platforms would not stop gambling," the statement warned. "It risks pushing players into the dark corners of the internet where activity is untraceable, taxes disappear, and harm is harder to detect."

The PlaySafe Alliance argues that the most effective way to protect consumers and uphold financial integrity is to keep all lawful gaming activity within the "regulatory perimeter," using traceable and supervised payment methods.

This approach allows for greater oversight and makes it easier for authorities to detect and counter illicit activities.