Seaweed chips, pickles hike Sibato farmers’ income

Processing dried seaweeds into chips and pickles provided farmers and fishers of Sibato Island, Antique additional income to earn P1.2 million in 2024.

The 44 members of the Sibato Islanders Fisherfolks Association (SIFA) produced 167 bottles of seaweed pickles and 2,583 packs of seaweed chips that sold for P42,600, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Regional Office VI (BFAR-6) under the Department of Agriculture says.

The products reached buyers in Semirara and San Jose towns to as far as the provinces of Bulacan and Romblon.

The SIFA members harvested 42.7 metric tons of dried seaweed worth P988,658 and caught 2,069 kilograms of fish worth P189,370 to earn P1.2 million last year.

BFAR-6 provided the farmers with free training on food processing and 35 sets of seaweed farm implements and gill-nets in 2023.

“Some members were able to buy pump boats, support their children’s education, and repair their homes,” SIFA president Lito Operiano said.

“We ’re truly grateful for the many livelihood programs and the training that helped increase our members’ knowledge,” he added.

BFAR also introduced SIFA to the Fish Forever Savings Club in partnership with Rare Philippines. It’s a simple concept with powerful results where members set aside part of their income regularly, building the habit of saving.

By December 2024, all 44 members had saved a total of P161,844, and during the share-out, one member received P16,468.56, which became a tangible reward for disciplined savings.

Sibato, home to nearly a thousand registered fisherfolk, is one of the many island communities in Caluya where seaweed farming and fishing are a way of life. Despite being part of a first-class municipality, Caluya’s 30.27 percent poverty incidence remains a challenge.

Now, SIFA is looking ahead. With plans to expand their aquaculture efforts and post-harvest activities, the group is determined to establish itself as a recognized producer of seaweed-based products in Caluya and beyond.

Their story is a reminder that progress doesn’t always come in leaps. Sometimes, it’s the seedling planted, a peso set aside, or a product sold. In a way, seaweeds and savings saved the Sibato Islanders.