Santos shines as PVL On Tour MVP

Settling comfortably into her new role as Cignal’s go-to option, Santos emerged as the preliminary round’s top scorer with 87 points—coming from 78 attacks, six blocks, and three aces, tying Petro Gazz veteran Myla Pablo for the lead.

The former De La Salle University standout also proved her efficiency, topping the spiking department with a 37.50 percent success rate, showing she has what it takes to become a primary scorer rather than just a secondary option.

Meanwhile, the decorated pair of Pablo and Alyssa Valdez (Creamline) proved that they can still keep up with the league’s rising stars after being named the Best Outside Spikers of the preseason tilt.

The 31-year-old Pablo, who tied for first in scoring with 87 points built on 76 attacks, 10 blocks, and an ace, also ranked sixth in spiking with a 33.19 percent success rate and fourth in blocking with 0.56 per set.

The former league MVP added another feather to her cap with her fifth Best Outside Spiker award overall, her third in the professional ranks.

On the other hand, 32-year-old Alyssa Valdez showcased her all-around value once again, finishing 10th in scoring with 69 points and earning a record ninth Best Outside Hitter nod, while also ranking seventh in spiking at 31.75 percent, ninth in aces with 0.32 per set, and 10th in receiving with a 35.12-percent efficiency rate.

Farm Fresh star Trisha Tubu continued to prove her worth as one of the league’s brightest young guns, clinching her third Best Opposite Spiker award.

She finished as the fifth-best scorer with 77 points, ranked third in spiking efficiency at 36.16 percent, and placed 10th in blocking with 0.50 per set.