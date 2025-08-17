Rising costs make Sorority Rush a pricey endeavor for college students

As college campuses nationwide kick off Rush Week, the cost of joining a sorority is climbing, with some recruits paying tens of thousands of dollars for fees, housing, clothing, and coaching, according to Fox News.

The surge in expenses is partly fueled by social media trends like “RushTok” on TikTok, as well as TV shows and documentaries that spotlight Greek life. Michael Ayalon, CEO of Greek University, told Fox News Digital that while online exposure has made recruitment more transparent, it also emphasizes aesthetics over substance.

Non-refundable registration fees for sorority recruitment vary by school, ranging from $185 at the University of South Carolina to $375 at the University of Alabama, Fox News reports. Once accepted, new member dues can be substantial: more than $5,000 per semester at Alabama, $2,200–$3,270 at Louisiana State University, and around $1,600–$1,700 at Lehigh University and UCLA.

Housing and annual dues add further costs. At the University of Oklahoma, average sorority housing exceeds $12,200, while at Alabama it can top $15,000. Recruitment prep services—including coaches, stylists, and social media strategists—can charge up to $5,500, according to The Cut, cited by Fox News.

Luxury wardrobes, early move-in fees, and recommended emergency kits can add thousands more. Daniel Karon, a fraternity chapter advisor, described the process as “downright cruel,” reflecting the growing financial and social pressures of modern Greek life.