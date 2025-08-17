Photos

Relatives remember Kian de los Santos' 8th death anniversary

Relatives of victims of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs gather at the Dambana ng Paghilom in La Loma Catholic Cemetery, Caloocan City on Sunday, 17 August 2025, to mark the death anniversary of Kian de los Santos. The commemoration, held under the Justice for All campaign, calls for accountability for victims of impunity and honors lives lost in the struggle for democracy and freedom.