Relatives remember Kian de los Santos' 8th death anniversary
Relatives of victims of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs gather at the Dambana ng Paghilom in La Loma Catholic Cemetery, Caloocan City on Sunday, 17 August 2025, to mark the death anniversary of Kian de los Santos. The commemoration, held under the Justice for All campaign, calls for accountability for victims of impunity and honors lives lost in the struggle for democracy and freedom.
Kin of EJK victims pay respect to their deceased loved ones during the launching of Justice for All campaign.Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE
Randy de los Santos reacts as Buhay ang People Power Network co-convenor Kiko Aquino Dee read an excerpt from the book "Paghilom," recalling the death of his nephew, EJK victim Kian de los Santos.Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE
Weeping, a mother listens as the story of her son's death is being retold during the launch of the Justice for All campaign.Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE
Families of the victims of extrajudicial killings orchestrated by former president Rodrigo Duterte attend the launching of the Justice for All campaign at the Dambana ng Paghilom in La Loma Catholic Cemetery.Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE
Pictures of extrajudicial killing victims are placed along the book "Paghilom," which tells the story of the former president Rodrigo Duterte's horrifying war against illegal drugs.Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE
A candle offered by one of the kin of an extrajudicial killing victim burns at the Dambana ng Paghilom in La Loma Catholic Cemetery.Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE