Pieces for you

Fashion retail brand Azucar finally opened its first solo pop up at Powerplant Mall Rockwell, Makati City last 2 August.

Known for its feminine silhouettes and romantic sensibilities, the ready to wear brand presented a whole range of practical pieces for modern-day dressing. From day/workwear to dress casuals to formals, Azucar has always been that go to brand for chic luxe pieces that are affordable. The curated choices of fabrication sourced from all over the world stamps its distinct global appeal that is easily mixed and matched with wardrobe basics. A variety of prints and textures also come into play from corporate to party wear. The brand has developed designs using inabel or Ilocano hand-woven textile from Ilocos Norte to create contemporary Filipiñana tops — in support of local artisans and communities with a vision towards sustainability. They produce fashion with a narrative that advocates culture, heritage, artistry and elevated design.

The space located at the second floor of the mall is a quirky and fun setting designed by Ram Bucoy. The celebrated interior designer says, “Azucar’s pop ups are inspired by a global, fashionable and well traveled closet, a closet of curiosities that embody the Azucar woman.”

The pop up showcases covetable pieces from notable brands such as Solano Lamp, Hacienda Mar, clutch bags made of t’nalak and snakeskin by Adela Pulse and hand-beaded bags from Zamboanga by Jane Ortiz. The must go-to pop up is like a candy store with a range of wears with something for everyone. Regardless of shape, color and size, there’s definitely a piece for you.

The Azucar pop up at Powerplant Mall ends on 30 September.