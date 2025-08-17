Phl architecture finds gatekeeper

Consider Indiana Jones in the real world, and you might be looking at Architect Joel V. Rico, who is a conservation architect, historian and amateur archaeologist rolled into one.

Rico speaks with both the precision of a designer and the reverence of a historian. For him, architecture is not only about shaping skylines but also about safeguarding the nation’s memory.

“Being part of the PIA shaped me. What began as professional involvement eventually grew into an industry — and for me, it became a passion,” he said, referring to the Philippine Institute of Architects, the country’s oldest existing architectural organization, founded in 1933.

“There’s an alignment of an architectural profession — not just designing, but conserving heritage structures. I just happen to be following in their footsteps.”

Rico has devoted his career to this dual calling: designing for the future while conserving the past. He is currently the chief operating officer of Ma Es+ro de Obras, an architecture, construction, and restoration firm. Over the years, he has become one of the country’s foremost restoration architects, entrusted with some of the nation’s most important heritage landmarks.

Among his projects was the restoration of White Cross Children’s Home in San Juan, designed by National Artist and former PIA president Pablo Antonio. More recently, he has been deeply involved in the rehabilitation of the Manila Central Post Office, which was gutted by fire in 2023.

“The Post Office will look the same as before, but its purpose will be different,” Rico explained.

“The building will now serve more for public and cultural use — there will still be postal services like letters and P.O. boxes, but it will also house a postal museum, a presidential library, and public spaces.”

The restoration is a daunting task. The initial estimate of P1.1 billion has ballooned to at least P2.2 billion, with work expected to stretch until 2027.