Philippines and India: Friends by Choice, Partners by Destiny

“Friends by choice and partners by destiny.” These words of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have resonated strongly in both the Indian and Filipino communities, capturing the essence of the growing bond between the two nations.
The recent historic visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to India marked a new chapter in the bilateral relations, with both countries elevating their ties to a strategic partnership — making India only the fifth country to hold the distinction with the Philippines.
President Marcos emphasized the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, aligning with India’s vision of regional stability and cooperation.
The Philippines and India share a deep historical and cultural connection, rooted in religious beliefs, customs and traditions. Despite their diverse pasts, both countries are forward-looking, especially India which has emerged as a global leader in technology.
India is making significant strides in artificial intelligence (AI), a technology rapidly transforming workplaces and industries across the globe. At the same time, the Philippines remains a global powerhouse in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.
According to Philippine Ambassador Josel Ignacio, India does not view the Philippines as a competitor in BPO, but rather as a partner for mutual growth. This collaborative dynamic, often referred to as “coopetition” (cooperation + competition), reflects a shared commitment to innovation and progress.
India has also been encouraging the Philippines to integrate AI into its business process management (BPM) sector to remain competitive and future ready.
Beyond technology, India is seeking to expand business and investment opportunities in the Philippines — a move warmly welcomed by the Philippine government, which is actively seeking new economic partners from the private sector to support its nation-building agenda.
On the defense front, as the Philippines modernizes its armed forces in response to evolving regional threats, India has emerged as a key partner. The Philippines’ acquisition of the BrahMos supersonic missile system stands as a testament to their shared strategic interests and growing trust.
India has also voiced strong support for the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea, despite its own complex relationship with China — underscoring the depth of its commitment to international law and regional peace.
Over the past 75 years of diplomatic ties, India and the Philippines have weathered global pandemics, economic crises, terrorism and armed conflict — standing resilient and united through it all.
Interestingly, while there are relatively few Filipino migrant workers in India, strong people-to-people ties remain. Many Filipinos form close personal relationships with Indian nationals, while Indian students continue to pursue high-quality education in the Philippines, particularly in medicine and science.
The Indian film industry has also set its sights on the Philippines as a potential Bollywood filming location, which could help promote the country as a tourism destination for Indian audiences.
While these developments may appear straightforward on paper, they represent endless possibilities for deeper collaboration in every sector — from defense and technology to culture and people-to-people ties.
Indeed, India and the Philippines are more than allies — they are partners in shaping a shared future.