Philippines and India: Friends by Choice, Partners by Destiny

The Philippines and India share a deep historical and cultural connection, rooted in religious beliefs, customs and traditions.
A SPECTACULAR traditional dance performance in India greets Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., symbolizing the joyous and colorful partnership between two countries.
“Friends by choice and partners by destiny.” These words of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have resonated strongly in both the Indian and Filipino communities, capturing the essence of the growing bond between the two nations.

The recent historic visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to India marked a new chapter in the bilateral relations, with both countries elevating their ties to a strategic partnership — making India only the fifth country to hold the distinction with the Philippines.

President Marcos emphasized the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, aligning with India’s vision of regional stability and cooperation.

THE flags of the Philippines and India stand together inside the Philippine Embassy India, symbolizing a diplomatic bond and a partnership built on mutual respect and a shared destiny.
A LOOK inside India’s airport, featuring striking biophilic design.
The Philippines and India share a deep historical and cultural connection, rooted in religious beliefs, customs and traditions. Despite their diverse pasts, both countries are forward-looking, especially India which has emerged as a global leader in technology.

India is making significant strides in artificial intelligence (AI), a technology rapidly transforming workplaces and industries across the globe. At the same time, the Philippines remains a global powerhouse in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

According to Philippine Ambassador Josel Ignacio, India does not view the Philippines as a competitor in BPO, but rather as a partner for mutual growth. This collaborative dynamic, often referred to as “coopetition” (cooperation + competition), reflects a shared commitment to innovation and progress.

India has also been encouraging the Philippines to integrate AI into its business process management (BPM) sector to remain competitive and future ready.

A COMFORTABLE and aesthetically pleasing waiting area at the airport.
SKYLINE view of Bangalore, India.
Beyond technology, India is seeking to expand business and investment opportunities in the Philippines — a move warmly welcomed by the Philippine government, which is actively seeking new economic partners from the private sector to support its nation-building agenda.

On the defense front, as the Philippines modernizes its armed forces in response to evolving regional threats, India has emerged as a key partner. The Philippines’ acquisition of the BrahMos supersonic missile system stands as a testament to their shared strategic interests and growing trust.

India has also voiced strong support for the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea, despite its own complex relationship with China — underscoring the depth of its commitment to international law and regional peace.

Over the past 75 years of diplomatic ties, India and the Philippines have weathered global pandemics, economic crises, terrorism and armed conflict — standing resilient and united through it all.

PHILIPS Innovation campus, Embassy Manyata Business Park, Bangalore, India.
A TYPICAL scene of traffic stopped at a red light on a major highway in India.
STANDING tall in Delhi, India Gate is a solemn tribute to the countless Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The monument serves as a powerful symbol of courage and a reminder of their enduring legacy.
A COUPLE on a motorcycle pauses at a red light, capturing a quiet, shared moment amid the city’s hustle.
RASHTRAPATI Bhavan and the majestic Rajpath in Delhi stand as symbols of India’s rich heritage and aspirations, echoing the enduring spirit of friendship and shared destiny between the Philippines and India.
Interestingly, while there are relatively few Filipino migrant workers in India, strong people-to-people ties remain. Many Filipinos form close personal relationships with Indian nationals, while Indian students continue to pursue high-quality education in the Philippines, particularly in medicine and science.

The Indian film industry has also set its sights on the Philippines as a potential Bollywood filming location, which could help promote the country as a tourism destination for Indian audiences.

While these developments may appear straightforward on paper, they represent endless possibilities for deeper collaboration in every sector — from defense and technology to culture and people-to-people ties.

Indeed, India and the Philippines are more than allies — they are partners in shaping a shared future.

