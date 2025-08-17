Philippines and India: Friends by Choice, Partners by Destiny

“Friends by choice and partners by destiny.” These words of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have resonated strongly in both the Indian and Filipino communities, capturing the essence of the growing bond between the two nations.

The recent historic visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to India marked a new chapter in the bilateral relations, with both countries elevating their ties to a strategic partnership — making India only the fifth country to hold the distinction with the Philippines.

President Marcos emphasized the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, aligning with India’s vision of regional stability and cooperation.